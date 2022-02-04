Meals are subject to change
The total cost of providing this meal is $8.58/plate.
- For Eligible DinersWe suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners — or anyone age 60 & over, and his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities — may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
Feb. 4 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Feb. 7 — Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, potato salad, peas, strawberries and pineapple
Feb. 8 — Chicken and mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, apple crisp.
Feb. 9 — Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, green beans, pears.
Feb. 10 — Liver and onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll.
Feb. 11 — Hearty vegetable beef soup, breadstick, lettuce/spinach salad, mandarin oranges, ice box cookie.
Feb. 14 — Baked chicken parmesan with spaghetti, lettuce/spinach salad, pears.
Feb. 15 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Feb. 16 — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, hot milk cake w/mixed berries.
Feb. 17 — Lunch meat sandwich, cup of potato soup, mixed fruit, baby carrots.
Feb. 18 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, banana cream pudding.
Feb. 21 — Chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Feb. 22 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, creamed peas, peaches, whole wheat roll.
Feb. 23 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, broccoli, banana, chocolate pudding.
Feb. 24 — Chili, cinnamon roll, steamed carrots, pears.
Feb. 25 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll.
Feb. 28 — Baked pork chop and stuffing, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, baked apples.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 9 a.m. — 563-3657 — Audubon, 268-2377 — Exira
Mini Bus 563-3657