AUDUBON - It was a project that stripped an original theater bare to the walls, then built it back with new chairs, wall-coverings, carpet and more. What it didn’t do is raise the price. Tickets to the Rose Theater remain $4 each.
Rose Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon Planning and Zoning may face residents Monday
- Brandon Timothy Patrick Sweeney birth
- City Approves Transfer of Property
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: Audubon's Steckler comes through with two top-3 finishes
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEW: Good start for Audubon baseball with pair of wins
- Shelby County accident leaves two injured
- Movies Coming Up at the Rose Theater in Audubon
- Planning and Zoning to recmomend zoning ordinance change
- Letter To the Editor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.