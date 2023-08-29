Iowa DNR Interpretive Naturalist/Educator Anne Riordan will be hosting a family foraging campout on Sept. 16 and 17 in Shelby County, at Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area.
According to information from the registration web page, registration is $30 per person, for all participants over the age of 6. Children 5 and under are free with participating adult registration. Those who want to attend should register each camper over the age of 6 under the "Camper Information" section on the registration link - which events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventoeidk=a07ejy43dnr253835f7&llr=dep4qyuab
Tentative Schedule for the campout is as follows: Saturday, Sept 16- 9 a.m.- Arrive/Welcome/Set up Campsites; 10 a.m.- Brief Orientation Hike; 11 a.m. - Cook lunch over the campfire; 1 p.m. - Intro to Wild Edibles/How to safely forage; 1:30 p.m.- Foraging Hike; 3:30 p.m. - Fire Building/Styles of Fire and what each is suited to; 4:30 p.m. - Food Preparation, incorporating foraged finds; 5:30 p.m. - Supper; 6:30 p.m. - Make natural dyes from foraged ingredients and dye t-shirts; 8 a.m. -Campfire w/snacks; and 9 p.m. - Star Gazing; Sunday, Sept 17- 8 a.m.- Breakfast cooked over the campfire and enjoyed with new friends; 9 a.m. - Optional Morning Hike to look for clues and read Nature’s stories; and 10 a.m. - Pack up Campsites and head for home.
Each person/group will need to bring: Camping tent or RV, Sleeping bags, Sleeping pads, Lawn/Camping Chair, Sun Hat, Weather appropriate clothing and a white or light colored cotton t-shirt for each member of the family to dye.
A packing list will be sent out prior to the event. A limited number of sleeping bags and tents are available for use. Those with questions or who would like to use equipment, reach out to Anne Riordan at 641-295-6028.