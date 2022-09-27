Iowa family farm concerns were well represented in Washington, D.C on Sept.11-14, as legislators and agency officials met with the graduating class of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) Ag Leaders Institute. Among them were Farm Bureau members Grant Klever of Audubon, Steven Hameister of Guthrie Center, Gabe Ferry of Harlan, Emily Sybert of Clarinda, Jenny Wuebker of Lorimor and Starlyn Perdue of Griswold (not pictured).

