Iowa family farm concerns were well represented in Washington, D.C on Sept.11-14, as legislators and agency officials met with the graduating class of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) Ag Leaders Institute. Among them were Farm Bureau members Grant Klever of Audubon, Steven Hameister of Guthrie Center, Gabe Ferry of Harlan, Emily Sybert of Clarinda, Jenny Wuebker of Lorimor and Starlyn Perdue of Griswold (not pictured).
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon surprises Exira-EHK with decisive victory
- Wheelers Got Game!
- Area Police and Court Reports
- Area Police Reports
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: First three winners named
- Audubon County natives come back to Exira to open business
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Non-Scheduled Traffic, Scheduled Traffic and Criminal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.