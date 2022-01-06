Jan. 7-9:
King Richard (PG-13)
Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.
Jan. 14-16
Encanto (PG)
This Walt Disney Animation Studios movie tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
Jan. 21-23
West Side Story (PG-13)
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, a musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang member falls in love with a rival’s sister. Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
Jan. 28-30
American Underdog (PG-13)
Since Kurt Warner, NFL MVP (Zachary Levi) was a young boy, he dreamed of playing pro football. When Kurt meets Brenda in a country bar, together they embark on a journey that leads to the Super Bowl and NFL MVP. The journey has not been easy or without tears, heartbreak, and desperation. This true story will inspire you to pursue your dreams, to hold onto hope when life seems bleak, and to encourage others through dark times.
Coming Soon
Spiderman No Way Home — first weekend in Feb.
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)