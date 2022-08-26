Dog ordinance

The Audubon City Council has been discussing making changes to the city’s dog at large ordinance and is expected to take action on the issue at its September meeting.

AUDUBON — Dog owners in Audubon who allow theisr dogs to run at large and cause damage will be held responsible, and may be banned from having any pet for two years, if an amended dogs at large ordinance is approved by the Audubon City Council.

