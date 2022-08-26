AUDUBON — Dog owners in Audubon who allow theisr dogs to run at large and cause damage will be held responsible, and may be banned from having any pet for two years, if an amended dogs at large ordinance is approved by the Audubon City Council.
Council to put more bite into dog control ordinance
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: W-MU's strong second half dooms Audubon
- Lego My Albert?
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon opens with Week 0 game
- Audubon County Supervisors hear update on Littlefield Park cabins
- Emily Foran “Living To Serve” plan
- Sidewalk project ribbon cutting
- Area Counties authorized for Emergency Haying or grazing of CRP acres
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- The Feed Mill featured in Our Iowa magazine
- Two seriously injured in Guthrie County accident
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.