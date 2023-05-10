Audubon — In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the Iowa Tourism Office recognized Audubon County Tourism for moving Iowa’s economy forward by contributing to the state’s $9.4 billion tourism industry. Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans. “Travel is an integral part of Iowa’s economy. Visitors annually generate more than $1 billion in state and local tax revenue that pays for programs that benefit all of us who live here,” said Amy Zeigler, manager of the Iowa Tourism Office. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for the state now, and all that it will contribute to the future.”
