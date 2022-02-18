AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council will spend $178,000 of $280,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received on putting in sewer for a proposed housing development.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the city had looked at a variety of uses for the ARPA funds — but approved using $178,000 to bring sewer to an area for a housing development.
The housing development is proposed near the northeast side of town, by the water tower.
Foran said there was water there, but no sewer and the city will put in sewer along Seventh Avenue to allow the development project to go through.
Other items requested to come out of the ARPA funds include four hand held radios for the Police Department at a cost of $20,000: $6,000 for UV sterilization equipment for two ambulances and extrication, wildlife, and medical clothing of 40 sets for $40,000 from the Fire Department; water fountains at the parks for $16,000 from Parks and Recreation and upgrades to the Albert the Bull campground estimated at $115,000 to $195,000.
In other business the council approved a contract with Bluffs Paving to put in a sidewalk from the high school/middle school area to the Audubon Recreation Center. The sidewalk is intended to make it easier and safer for students to get to the ARC. The project cost is $119,938.38.