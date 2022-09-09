Meals are subject to change
Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal. For Eligible Diners, we suggest a contribution of $5.
Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, Sept. 9 — BINGO. Chicken and mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, baked apples.
Monday, Sept. 12 — BINGO. Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Crispy baked chicken, sweet potato fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Braised herb pork chop, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches.
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Sweet and sour meatballs, rice or noodles, broccoli, pears.
Friday, Sept. 16 — BINGO — Ham loaf, roasted sweet potatoes, lettuce/spinach salad, blueberry crisp.
Monday, Sept. 19 — BINGO — Goulash, breadstick, broccoli, pears
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, banana, bread pudding
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Meatloaf, tater tots, corn, blonde brownie
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, breadstick
Friday, Sept. 23 — BINGO — COOK’S CHOICE
Monday, Sept. 26 — BINGO — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, cooked carrots, banana cream pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Liver and onions or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, grean beans, mixed berries, hot milk cake
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Chicken alfredo penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, mixed fruit
Friday, Sept. 30 — Herb-rubbed roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, whole wheat roll.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before to 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira