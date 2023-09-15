The 31st annual Coca-Cola Days will be held Sept. 22-23 in Atlantic. The event is the second largest Coca Cola memorabilia collector’s show in the United States and includes a tailgate barbeque, which is open to the public, a Show, Swap & Sell, a Coca-Cola themed raffle and many more activities for all ages.

The theme for the 2023 Coca-Cola Days is “An Iowa Classic." The committee brainstormed ways to celebrate the theme through raffle items which include a Coca-Cola beach umbrella, bags game, and bag chairs.

A Classic Car Show and Shine has been added to this year’s festivities, and will take place in the front parking lot of the Cass County Community Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Community members are encouraged to bring their cars to display while also walking through the Show, Swap and Sell inside the Community Center building.

“We wanted to add something fresh to the event that went along with our theme, and we thought a Show and Shine would be just the ticket. To add a Coca-Cola twist to the event we will be offering commemorative Coca-Cola sunglasses to the first 50 attendees of the Show & Shine,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Raffle tickets are available at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce for $5 a ticket or 5 tickets for $20. The winner will be announced Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Show, Swap and Sell meet at the Cass County Community Building. Tickets will also be available for purchase that day.

T-Shirts for the 2023 Coca-Cola Days Celebration are also available for purchase. The shirts are heathered grey and feature the theme, “An Iowa Classic" T-Shirts can be purchased for $20 at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce or the day-of at the Show, Swap & Sell Saturday, Sept. 23.

For more information on Coca-Cola Days or a full list of activities, please visit www.atlanticiowa.com, call the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com.