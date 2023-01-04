Emergency Light

Red Emergency Lights

SOUTHWEST IOWA - A Minden man died in a New Year’s Day house fire, early Sunday morning, and in Casey, an unidentified 63-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning home there.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos