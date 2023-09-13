ELK HORN - The Exira-EHK Spartans will take on the CAM Cougars in their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 22 and will have activities or dress up days the whole week.
The theme for homecoming 2023 is “Spartans Got Game,” as the Spartans take on the CAM Cougars at Exira. The homecoming coronation will take place at the high school gym at 6 p.m.
The week will include dress up days following a game theme.
On Monday students will have a Candyland dress up day - Pajama Day.
On Tuesday, students will have a “Guess Who” dress up day, dressing as movie characters.
On Wednesday, students will have a “Battleship” dress up day, with Seniors dressing up in purple; Juniors in yellow; Sophomores in brown; Freshmen in orange; eighth graders in green; seventh graders in red; sixth graders in pink and staff in blue.
On Thursday students will be doing dress up with a “Pictionary” theme, and it’s School Picture Day.
On Friday the theme is “Game Night” and students should wear maroon and black.
The parade will be on Friday at 2 p.m. in Elk Horn, with a pep rally following at the high school gym.
The game starts at 7 p.m. versus CAM at Exira.
The homecoming court will be presented at half time of the game.
The students will have their homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 p.m. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Station, put on by the After-Prom Parents.