According to Audubon Secondary Roads officials, 170th Street will be closed to through traffic between Jay Avenue and Kingbird Avenue due to bridge repairs. It will remain closed until repairs are completed. The area includes .96 mile
Closure was set to start Wednesday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. and completion of the work was expected to be Friday, May 27.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.