AUDUBON - It’s time to Celebrate Audubon, again.
The Celebrate Audubon event includes dinner, entertainment, a raffle, live auction, award presentations and of course, the Dessert Dash.
Molly Armentrout, Executive Director of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce said this year’s event is planned for Feb. 12, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Agri Hall.
“It’s going to have a Valentine’s Day theme,” Armentrout said.
Catering will be by Jan’s Catering, but Armentrout said the menu and ticket price hadn’t been determined yet. Watch for an announcement on tickets and menu coming up.
The Dessert Dash includes a wide variety of desserts - tables of people donate money, and the table with the largest amount donated gets to go first and stake their claim on their favorite dessert. Other tables will follow them in quick succession and you have to be fast to get to the dessert you wanted.
Entertainment will be by the Illusioneers, a magic group out of Des Moines that were three time award winners. The show is an all ages show.
Armentrout also noted that the Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year awards were presented during the evening.
Citizen of the Year nominations are badly needed - and she noted that there were probably many people out there who should be considered, if someone took time out to think about the people they know who go above and beyond.
The Junior Citizen of the Year Award is presented to youth currently attending school in the Audubon School District, and must be 19 years old or younger. According to chamber officials, "The perfect nominee has been active in performing community service, has been a contributing member of the community, or has performed acts of heroism."
Another award that the chamber is seeking nominations for is the Live Large award, usually given to either a business or an organization that has gone above and beyond for the community.
The deadline for nominations is coming up. Letters of nomination, along with a resume of qualifications are needed, and can be submitted to the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, 421 South Park Place, Audubon, IA 50025. They can also be emailed to audchmbr@iowatelecom.net no later than Jan. 10. One nomination per category, per person. Multiple nominations from one person per category will not be accepted.