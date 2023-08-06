Parade goers lined Main Street in Anita on Saturday for a “whale” of a town at the annual “Whaletown” Celebration. Other activities included a vendor fair, food, and the annual steak fry by the Anita Volunteer Fire Department.
It's A Whale of A Town
Laura Bacon
