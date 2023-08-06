Parade goers lined Main Street in Anita on Saturday for a “whale” of a town at the annual “Whaletown” Celebration. Other activities included a vendor fair, food, and the annual steak fry by the Anita Volunteer Fire Department.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags