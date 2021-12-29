AUDUBON - If that new addition will be arriving on or around Jan. 1, 2022, you could be the recipient of great gifts in the First Baby of the Year Contest.
The first baby born to Audubon County parents in 2022, and reported to the newspaper, will be showered with these gifts, compliments of the newspaper and a great group of contest sponsors.
Those gifts include: an oil change for the parent's vehicle (five quart limit) from Car Krazy; Children's books, "All of Baby Nose to Toes," and "Night Night Farm" from Audubon Elementary Retired Teachers; A $10 gift certificate from El Adobe Restaurant; $20 in Chamber bucks from Community Insurance Agency; A Special Gift from Molly's; $20 in Chamber dollars from Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics; A gift card from Medicap Pharmacy; $20 gift cards from Food Land, from Audubon County Abstract Company; $20 gift certificate from Darrell's Place; A gift card from the Bakery on Broadway; a $25 gift card from The Feed Mill Restaurant; Baby Supplies from Audubon Real Estate LLC; a gift certificate from the Audubon Recreation Center; a $50 gift card from ACE Hardware; a two month subscription from Audubon County Newspapers; a gift certificate from Present Company and four free six-inch sub sandwich coupons from Subway.
Rules for Parents: 1) Parents must be residents of Audubon County and must notify this newspaper within 48 hours of their baby's birth. 2) The exact time of the birth must be certified by the attending physician. In the event of a tie, one winner will be chosen by random drawing. The decision of the judges is final. 3) Employees of this newspaper are not eligible.