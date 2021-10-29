STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University crowned its 2021 Homecoming royalty during Coronation on Oct. 15. Jade Hays of Coon Rapids was named to Homecoming court. Hays is a senior majoring in biomedical sciences.
The Homecoming court was made up of 10 seniors, with the royalty winners being chosen by the student body. BVU’s Homecoming week celebration for students included mechanical bull riding, glow in the dark putt-putt golf, a student lip sync battle, and more. Alumni and friends returned to campus to join students in the festivities as BVU rounded out the week with football and men’s and women’s soccer.
