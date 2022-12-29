AUDUBON — Want to have a cozy New Year’s Eve dinner at home and help a good cause?
The Audubon Fire and Rescue Association is holding their New Year’s Eve steak dinner again this year, with carry out only meals on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The New Years Eve meal will include a ribeye steak dinner with baked potato, pea salad and dinner roll for $25 per meal. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. or until they run out of steaks: only 400 meals will be made, so it’s first come, first served. In town delivery will be available.
The meals will be available for pick up at the Audubon Fire Station, and for traffic flow and safety, you are asked to enter the fire station parking lot from the north and exit via the south.
Cash, check or Venmo will be accepted for the meals.
Proceeds from the dinner will go towards the New Fire Station Project.
The Audubon City Council approved the wording for the bond vote for the new station during their meeting earlier this month.
The $2.9 million bond referendum failed in November 2021 with 372 no votes to 184 yes votes and officials with Audubon Fire and Rescue had to take a step back to consider options and changes that might be made.
They also had another setback — they were denied a $500,000 USDA grant for the project after the bond issue failed.
At the time Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen felt some voters didn’t understand the need for the new station. The current fire station has been home to the fire department for about 50 years, but was not originally built to hold firefighting equipment. The increases in size of current firefighting vehicles, and a need for more of them, has resulted in some equipment having to be parked outside of the current station.
The city must hold a special election for the bond. It has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.
The election asks voters if “the City of Audubon, Iowa (should) enter into a loan agreement and issue its General Obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding the amount of $2,800,000 for the purpose of designing, constructing, equipping, furnishing and acquiring land for a new fire station?”
The fire station project was started in 2018, and just over $355,000 has been raised. Fundraising events included a golf tournament, pancake breakfast, New Year’s Eve steak dinner, grain donations and other private donations. There was also $500,000 in grant funding available but when the bond vote didn’t pass last year, the grant was denied due to “no project.”
According to information from Audubon Fire and Rescue officials, the four steps in the new station project are complete. Property acquisition, preliminary design and plans, demolition and design and site preparation are done. Three steps remain: the goal for having final designs complete is spring of 2023, bids are planned for that spring as well, and the building portion of the project is expected in summer of 2023.
The last three steps are subject to the bond vote — scheduled for March 7, 2023 — passing.
Once the bond vote passes, there is the possibility of some grant funding, officials said.
The overall project is estimated at $2.9 million, after three bays were eliminated from the original design. The project was also changed to put offices to the south and bays to the north, where there would be additional space to add the bays back in the future.