AUDUBON - High fuel costs affect residents in many ways, from the cost of fuel for vacations to the extra cost of getting to work, but another increase came up on Monday. A representative from Carroll Refuse talked to the council, asking them to approve a fuel surcharge after fuel prices went up and stayed up over $4 per gallon. The council approved a temporary increase of the requested $500 per month, which could be dropped if the cost of fuel dropped below $4, or discussed further if costs remained at the same amount until January.
The figure would not be passed on to the customers, but would be paid by the city, but officials said it was possible that contracts might be rewritten if the increase climbed or continued to January or longer.
The representative said that the cost of fuel used by trucks doing the garbage hauling were calculated, but then had been cut in half, in order to share the temporary increase. Council members were told they didn’t have to make a decision at the Monday meeting, but could discuss it, and ask any questions, but the council approved the temporary increase with a unanimous aye vote.