Thursday, Feb. 16
Bingo at Elks Lodge, located at 411 Walnut Street in Atlantic every Thursday — doors open at 5:45 p.m. - games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Winter Recreation Afternoon will be held beginning at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Park near Kiddie Korral. Cass Co. Conservation will have snowshoes available and Atlantic Parks and Rec will have cross country skis and sleds available to check out for an afternoon of family friendly fun. This is an all ages free event!
Built your own fairy garden while sipping Sangria program at Imagine -a Zellmer Century Farm, 7 p.m. Visit ZellmerCenturyFarm.com for more information or to sign up
Saturday, Feb. 18
Snowshoe Hike will take place beginning at 7 p.m. at Pellett Memorial Woods, 63066 Troublesome Creek Rd, Atlantic. Snowshoes will be available. Cancelled if not enough snow.
12th annual Anita “Redneck” BRRR Ride 9 a.m. — noon This year the ride is 100% in and around Anita. Breakfast at the Anita American Legion at 6 a.m. Ride departs 9.a.m. with stops at various places around Anita. Lunch at Noon at the Weathervane for a free-will donation. No Entry Fee. No Pre-Registration. Prizes Awarded for True Redneck, Low Rider, City Slicker, Furthest Travel, Shortest Travel.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Loaded Baked Potato Bar, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Audubon REC Center, free will donations
Monday, Feb. 20
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Bingo at Elks Lodge, located at 411 Walnut Street in Atlantic every Thursday — doors open at 5:45 p.m. - games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church Pancake Feed, 5 to 7 p.m. Free will donation. Proceeds support Ministerial Students
Friday, Feb. 24
St. Joseph Fish Fry, Dedham Legion Centennial Center, Dedham. Dine in serving 5-8 p.m. Drive through 5-7:30 p.m. Adults $12, age 6-12 $6, 5 & under Free; Serving fish, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries - St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Saturday, Feb. 25
Audubon Lions Club 32nd annual Farm Toy Show at the Agri-Hall in Audubon County Fairgrounds from 9am-2:30 p.m. Admissision is $3 for 9 yrs to adults. Kids 8 yrs and under are free. Lunch will be available. There will be drawings for door prizes. For more information call LaVerne Diest at 712-563-2026 or Derek Diest at 712-304-5235
Corning Center for Fine Arts will be holding pottery classes with Terry Ferris on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30pm. All levels of potters are welcome. Cost is $198 which includes supplies and firing. Spaces are limited. Call 712-789-1076 or visit fineartscorning@gmail.com for more information.
Friday, March 3
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries - St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 10
Legislative Briefing will be held at the Audubon Memorial Building beginning at 8 am. Senator Mark Segebart and State Representative Brian Best will be on hand for questions. Everyone is welcome
St. Joseph Fish Fry, Dedham Legion Centennial Center, Dedham. Dine in serving 5-8 p.m. Drive through 5-7:30 p.m. Adults $12, age 6-12 $6, 5 & under Free; Serving fish, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries - St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Legislative Briefing will be held at the Audubon Memorial Building beginning at 8 am. Senator Mark Segebart and State Representative Brian Best will be on hand for questions. Everyone is welcome
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 17
23rd annual St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance & Auction will take place at the Agri-Hall in Audubon beginning at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries - St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 24
American Legion Ballou Post 332 annual Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Exira Event Center
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 31
Friday, March 31
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries - St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry - Carry out or Dine in. Fried Fish meal with fried Alaskan pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll for $15; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta with coleslaw and roll for $15; Macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 or Alfredo pasta, coleslaw and dinner roll, $10 - the maximum charge will be $75 per family. Carry out drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and stop by the north door of the parish center, meals will be brought to your car. Dine in should enter and exit using the west door of the parish center. Payment may be in cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164