Friday, Sept. 15
The Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Audubon Chamber of Commerce will hold a Chamber Coffee with Dr. Jeffrey Maire, ACMH General Surgeon from 9:30-10 a.m. in the hospital cafeteria.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Glow Ball and Chili Feed at the AGCC — fundraiser to replace trees that have to be cut down. Registration at 7 p.m. Tee off at dark. Chili Feed starts at 6 p.m. $50 per couple, contact AGCC at 712-588-1083, or stop in the Club House.
Candidate Meet and Greet, meet candidates and campaigns over lunch at noon at Exira Legion Park
Sunday, Sept. 17
FCW Bonfire — Fellowship of Christian Wheelers — all highs schoolers welcome to attend! Meeting and bonfire at Legion Park. 6-8:30pm
Adair Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Adair County Fairgrounds. 40 vendors, food trucks, family activities, kids zone. The car show will take place from 1-4 p.m. and there will be a volleyball tournament.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
City of Audubon hosting representatives from the State of Iowa to discuss housing needs and options, at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Building Auditorium.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Exira Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. watch for more information to come
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Audubon Public Library program with psychic/spiritual medium Debbie Gaul-Rusch, called Hello From Heaven. Program at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Audubon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Costume Bags Tournament at Albert the Bull Park, Oct. 14, starting at 11 a.m. Tournament and Costume Prizes; food trucks available; BYOB. $40 per team ahead of the date, $50 per team at the gate, pre-register 712-563-3780
Family Fun Run/Walk/Bike: Lace up your shoes for a fun-filled family activity day, Namaste with Rae will kick off the event with a yoga class at 8:30 a..m. Fun Run/Walk/Bike starts at 9 a.m. at the Audubon Recreation Center, please register and check in at the REC that morning prior to starting time. There will be a checkpoint at Agriland FS with water available. 11 a.m. stay for the Bags Tournament. All participants can enter to win 1 of 2 raffle prizes, an RTIC Cooler or a Massage Gun
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Audubon Public Library program with historian Kathy Wilson, “Salem Witch Trials,” held at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
General Election