AUDUBON - High winds in Audubon resulted in a request for city of Audubon residents to try to conserve water for a couple of days while some repairs are done at the water plant.
City Clerk Joe Foran said that the wind took out some lines going to city wells, putting pumps out of commission due to lack of power. MidAmerican has been contacted and work is underway to restore the power. Foran said pumps could be up and running as early as the end of the day Tuesday or so, adding some of the poles were already in need of replacement.
"We are just asking people not to water lawns or wash cars," Foran said, adding city officials were just asking residents to limit unnecessary use for about a day or so.
Reports from the National Weather Service said strong winds in at least a dozen counties caused damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings.
“We had some strong winds, anywhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour, that resulted in some downed power lines as well as grain bin damage,” said Meteorologist Alex Krull. He said the damage all appears to be caused by straight line winds.