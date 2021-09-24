SOUTHWEST IOWA — Three area communities were awarded grant money — ranging from just over $2 million to about $4.5 million in the Broadband Grants Program—Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.
Casey Mutual Telephone company, Manning Municipal Utilities and Marne Elk Horn Telephone Company were among the 39 applicants selected to share in $97.5 million. They were chosen out of over 175 applicants.
Locally, Marne Elk Horn Telephone’s Pottawattamie County/Underwood Rural Fiber Build will receive $4,550,861.64, which Rachel Hamilton, CEO of Marne Elk Horn said was “tremendous news” for those in the region they were looking to expand in.
Hamilton reported that METC had applied for specific rural areas near their existing service area, and they would need to see which areas the grant funding was for. Those receiving grants had to respond in order to complete the grant agreement. Officials with METC said it could still be a couple weeks while those details were worked out.
Manning Municipal Utilities will be receiving $2,195,220.67 in grant funding for the Manning Rural, Highway 141 North and South in the NOFA 006 award. Jeremy Carroll, of Manning Municipal Utilities — like Hamilton — said it could be a couple weeks before they knew which areas, specifically, were included. “We’re not sure of the (exact) area,” he said, because there was some possible overlap, but they were planning to expand their rural buildout, for about 238 customers or about 95 miles of lines. He thought the focus would be on north, east and west areas, while southern areas might have to wait.
“Hopefully in the next two weeks we’ll know more,” he said.
Casey Mutual Telephone also received grant money. The company has been installing fiber to Casey customers since 2015, and finished up the rural part of that project in late fall of 2019.
In 2018, they began expanding their area to include northern rural areas of Adair, and in 2020, southern rural areas of Adair were included.
With this grant award, they will receive $2,648,200.05 for their Casey Mutual Rural Fiber Project.
Plans for 2021 and beyond include the town of Adair, the northern part of rural Adair, including North Branch, and up to Highway 44, over to Highway 25. They will also continue south from Casey/Adair exchanges to Highway 92.
In August the state of Iowa received 178 applications from broadband providers across the state for the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program, stemming from a $100 million broadband investment secured in the last legislative session.
Governor Reynolds set universal broadband access for Iowa as a goal in her 2021 Condition of the State address.
After the applications came in, she said, “Build it, and they will come. The nearly 200 applications as well as the size and scope of these projects reflect the demand and need for quality accessible broadband throughout Iowa,” adding, “This effort will open for Iowa communities large and small, resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country.”