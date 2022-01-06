The Mobile Food Pantry is coming to serve Audubon County again on Monday, Jan. 10. This mobile will be operated as it has been.
The Mobile Pantry will be held at the National Guard Armory, 601 Southside Ave., in Audubon, and run as a no contact event. We ask that all participants stay in their vehicle at all times. A volunteer will check you in at your vehicle. At distribution time a volunteer will direct traffic in pulling up to have their food loaded into their vehicle.
The Mobile Pantry is made possible by the Food Bank of Iowa who partnered with New Opportunities and provides much needed food to families in need within the county.
The Mobile Pantry will distribute food from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
If anyone has any questions, please contact Ashley Schmidt at New Opportunities at 712-563-2777.