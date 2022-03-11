Audubon FFA members have been busy preparing for numerous career development events over the last few months. The District FFA Conference was hosted by the Carroll Area Chapter on Saturday, March 5th. The state contests will take place during the State FFA Leadership Conference in Ames, April 10th – 12th. Members competed in numerous career development events that are geared to making members leaders in their school, communities and the FFA organization. This year Audubon members competed in the following events at the District FFA Contest.
Ag Impact:
Team 1: Lane Elmquist, Ryan Hermansen, Maddie Kasperbauer, Sullivan McClain, Carson Wessel
Districts: Silver
Team 2: Briley Belnap, Anna Larsen, Maecy Rudy, Walter Vetter
Districts: Silver
This experiential-learning career development event is designed as a classroom activity to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our state, region and community. Learning activities will focus on: agricultural literacy, career exploration, personal development, and integration of academics.
Ag CSI:
Team 1: Olivia Carter, Sydney Johnson, Brody Schultes, Logan Thygesen
Districts: 1st Place – Gold, Advance to State
Team 2: Henry Burr, Jordan Mulford, Brayden Sporrer, Kadence Sporrer
Districts: Silver
Ag Career & Science Investigation, Ag CSI, is a Career Development Event that challenges Middle School FFA members to explore the diverse career options in agriculture. Ag CSI also challenges students to think creatively to develop solutions to future agriculturally related issues. This is a Career Development Event for 7th and 8th Grade Iowa FFA members. This year teams needed to devise a plan to put agriculture in dry arid regions.
Conduct of Meetings:
Team: Colton Hansen, Aaron Olsen, Mason Steckler, Oliver Deist, Kaylee Juelsgaard, Emily Foran, Daniel Tessman
Alternates: Corbin Chambers, Adam Obrecht, Kylie Petersen, Samantha Warnaca
Districts: Silver
The Conduct of Meetings event is intended to develop the skills of young members in properly conducting an FFA meeting. Participants must be ninth and/or tenth grade FFA members. This event aids the development of leadership abilities of young members for present and future chapter activities.
Parliamentary Procedure:
Team: Addesyn Hocker, Zeke Konkler, Kerrigan Larsen, Edward Miller, Alexis Obermeier
Districts: 2nd Place — Gold, Advance to State
This event is intended to recognize the importance of developing leadership abilities. It provides trained officers and informed members on the correct conduct of organization affairs. Parliamentary procedure also provides training in democratic procedure. The event is a test of parliamentary procedure abilities and discussions.
Experience the Action
Team: Collin Bauer, Jocelyn Chambers, Grant Gleason, Rylan Hansen, Kali Irlmeier, Kate Tessman
Districts: 2nd Place – Gold, Advance to State
This event is designed to emphasize the major exciting aspects of Agricultural Education and the FFA. By participating in this activity, chapters should develop enthusiastic presentations, which market Ag Ed/FFA. Its purpose is to motivate students to enroll in Ag Ed programs and become FFA members. In addition, this program may serve to inform and educate the general public regarding the benefits and activities of Ag Ed/FFA programs.
Radio Broadcasting
Duane Vetter
Districts: 2nd Place — Gold, Advance to State
This event is intended to foster an understanding and create an interest in the field of broadcast journalism.
Creed Speaking
Mari Gleason
Districts: 3rd Place – Gold, Advance to State
This event is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups by students in grades 7-9, as they become members of the FFA. Emphasis will be placed upon knowledge of the FFA Creed as adopted at the 3rd National FFA Convention and revised at the 38th and 63rd National FFA Conventions. This event also supplements the public speaking event in developing leadership.
Ag Sales
Jack Stanerson
Districts: Bronze
The purpose of this event is to prepare FFA members developing skills and techniques important toward becoming successful salespersons of agricultural products.
Job Interview
Rylee Brittain
Districts: Silver
This event was established to provide FFA members an opportunity to demonstrate their ability in completing a job application form, writing a letter of application, preparing a resume, interviewing properly, answering questions clearly, and presenting the proper impression.
Districts:
SW District Officer Election
Collin Bauer and Kali Irlmeier
Collin was elected as the SW District Vice-President.
Greenhand Quiz:
District Participants:
Gold: Colton Hansen (10th), Adam Obrecht, Carson Meaike, Corbin Chambers, Daniel Tessman, Kalee Juelsgaard, Kylie Petersen
Silver: Austin Heuss, Colin Hartl, Emily Foran, Jackie Lopez, Josh McDivitt, Mari Gleason, Nate Terrell, Rachael Rynearson, Stefi Beisswenger
This quiz tested greenhand members (9th grade or new members) on their general FFA knowledge. Colton Hansen, Adam Obrecht and Daniel Tessman will represent the Audubon FFA at the State FFA Convention in the Greenhand Quiz.
Farm Business Management Quiz
District Participants:
Gold: Braden Wessel (5th),
Silver: Audrey Jensen, Carson Vorm, Collin Bauer, Duane Vetter, Gavin Smith, Hannah Thygesen, Joey Schramm, Kate Tessman, Rylan Hansen, Rylee Brittain, Sienna Albertsen
Bronze: Abbie Erickson, Alexis Obermeier, Amalie Lansman, Brody Beane, Carson Bauer, Eli Deist, Evan Alt, Zeke Konkler, Jordan Porsch, Kerrigan Larsen, Logan Schmidt
This quiz is designed to test a participant’s knowledge, decision-making and problem-analysis skills of economic principals and concepts taught in Business Management in Agriculture.
Academic Achievement Award:
Recipients: Victoria Asmus, Derek Bald, Jocelyn Chambers, Jaci Christensen, Jackson Deist, Jill Denny, Allison Elmquist, Alex Foran, Rylan Hansen, Aleah Hermansen, Kennedy Rohe, Joey Schramm, Grace Slater, Gavin Smith, Kate Tessman, Hannah Thygesen, Braden Wessel, Abigail Zaiger
Students receiving the Academic Achievement Award are seniors that have been in the FFA for at least three years with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Chapter Awards
The Audubon FFA Chapter received the Superior National Chapter Award.
Delegates:
Abbie Erickson and Logan Schmidt served as the Audubon FFA delegates.