DES MOINES - Perfect your pie baking skills with a Pie Basics Baking Class in The Kitchen on the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 19. Dianna Sheehy has entered Iowa State Fair food competitions since 1975 and has been a judge for the past 15 years. In 1989, Dianna received second place in the Crisco National Pie Championships representing Iowa.

