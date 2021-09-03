AUDUBON — Homecoming for the Audubon Community Schools is Friday, Sept. 10 versus Fremont Mills and a Homecoming Kickoff is planned for Monday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. to get everything rolling.
The Homecoming game against Fremont Mills will begin at 7 p.m.
The theme for this year is “On the Road Again,” and a special kickoff is planned at Chis Jones Field. It will include the Homecoming Court announcement, and a chance for the public to meet the team. There will be a jersey and memorabilia auction with proceeds to help stock the school’s food pantry and for treats for the dance.
There will also be a variety of fun activities and games to play, and the junior class will hold their Prom Bake Sale.
For students, there are different dress up themes for each day.
Those dress up days for high school and middle school include Down South for Tuesday; Safari/Jungle on Wednesday with togas for the seniors; Business Trip (formal attire) on Thursday and Friday will be red and white day.
Audubon State Bank plans a “Support the Wheelers” night for Homecoming.
At the Friday, Sept. 10 game versus Fremont Mills, the first 100 adult Wheeler fans at the game will receive free admission and a free hamburger and drink starting at 5:45 p.m.