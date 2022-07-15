AUDUBON - For this year’s Audubon County Fair Queen is looking forward to continuing a family tradition that has gone on since about the 1960’s, when her grandfather and grandmother met there. “I’ll just be there in a pretty dress, not showbarn clothes.”
Jaci Christensen, 18, is the daugher of Dan and Jill Christensen, and her brother is Drew Christensen. She has been active in 4-H and FFA, and a part of the Leroy Leaders for 9 years. She graduated from Audubon Community School this spring and along with her interest in agriculture, she is also an athlete, with 10 varsity letters, All Conference and All Regional basketball honors, along with an Academic letter.
She said she loved to volunteer, noting, “I like to stay involved by volunteering for sports camps, cleaning cemeteries, mentoring informative livestock clinics, and painting /staining the fairground buildings. I have volunteered at the Iowa State Fair beef tent, annually as well. For the next chapter of my life, I will study Fine Arts at Iowa Central Community College and play on the women’s basketball team.”
The First Runner up is Sienna Albertsen. She is the daughter of Mike and Krystal Albertsen. She is 17 and will be a senior this fall at Audubon High School.
The Second Runner up is Abby Brooks. She is 18, and the daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks. After graduating from Audubon High School in 2022, and she plans to attend Morningside University to study Agriculture Education and minor in Ag business.