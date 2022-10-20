AUDUBON - While an official announcement of when a new store in Audubon will open, hasn't been released, watching work at the building is moving along. Signs with Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have been put up on the building, indicating the store will be a combined version. Recently crews have been putting together fixtures and shelving inside the building.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
