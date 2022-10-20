AUDUBON - While an official announcement of when a new store in Audubon will open, hasn't been released, watching work at the building is moving along. Signs with Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have been put up on the building, indicating the store will be a combined version. Recently crews have been putting together fixtures and shelving inside the building.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

