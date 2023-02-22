Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 12F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 12F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.