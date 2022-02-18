National Battery Day is Feb. 18. This date on the calendar is due to the fact Alessandro Volta was born on Feb. 18, 1745. Batteries have been in use since the 19th century. It was first created when Italian Scientist Alessandro Volta layered silver, separated by paper and dipped in salt or acid and zinc to form the ‘voltaic piles’ in 1800. These piles generated electric current. This paved a way for evolution as in 1802, William Cruickshank designed a battery for mass production.
Corrosion remained a critical impediment until the Daniell cell came along. It was invented by John Daniell, a chemist who received accolades for this invention which reduced corrosion when storing batteries. Afterward, Columbia, the first commercially available battery, was introduced by the National Carbon company in 1896, birthing the 4D battery created for flashlights two years later. Batteries were later introduced to watches and clocks, and are now used for diverse purposes. Batteries are used in almost anything driven by electricity. It is found in automobiles, mobile phones, desktops, televisions, radios, calculators, machinery, solar panels, power banks, remote controls, and down to your alarm clock.
Here are some tips for using batteries. Ensure you read instructions on batteries before use. For efficient batteries, keep them at room temperature or lower. This reduces the rate of chemical activity within the batteries.
Do not store old and new batteries together. Do not store your batteries in a metal container, and remember to keep them from humidity.
Do not puncture or damage batteries. Recycle lithium and button batteries; alkaline, manganese, and carbon-zinc batteries can be disposed of with the trash.