ELK HORN - A "Meet, Greet and Retirement,” gathering was held at the Elk Horn Town Hall on Sunday, April 24, giving area residents a chance to meet the new mayor, council and staff members along with the city's current staff, and to say good-bye to retiring city staff.
City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen said that with COVID disruptions over the past couple years there hadn't been time to recognize retiring long-time Public Works Director, Jerry Evans, along with Stan Jens, the former mayor and Jimmy McCarthy, former councilman.
She also said that she'd heard people saying they didn't know who their councilmen were, and others hadn't met the new mayor. Jacobsen said she thought it would be a good idea to put together a gathering so residents could meet city staff and more.
Attendance was good - at one time more than 50 people were on hand - and there were cookies and coffee available as well.
Jacobsen said Jerry Evans had worked for the city for 23 years before retiring in March of 2020 and had recently returned to work for the city. Former council member Jimmy McCarthy served on the council for 16 years, and Stan Jens had served as mayor for 14 years.
Keli Jacobsen took over as mayor in December. The current public works director is Jeff Nelson and the City Council includes Tim Fredericksen, Dan Petersen, Nolan Teegerstrom, Kendall Petersen and Derick Hogberg.
The city attorney is Joe Rassmussen; treasurer is Allison Buckholdt and fire chief is Andy Ring.