AUDUBON — Sidewalk repair and construction were topics of discussion during Monday’s council meeting.
The Audubon City Council approved a resolution for a sidewalk repair or replacement assistance project, set to begin on July 1.
The project allows residents who need to repair or replace their sidewalks to come in and fill out a permit. The homeworker would work with city public works to get the work approved, then submit an invoice and would be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of the work, as long as there is money left in the fund.
The council could look at the program each year and increase or decrease the amount of funding set aside for it. Currently there is $20,000 set aside for the program.
Council members have discussed the fact that many sidewalks around Audubon are in need of repair or replacement, and this program could help them get the work done.
The council also approved an agreement with JEO for a project that would put in a sidewalk from the high school building to the Audubon REC center. The cost of the work will be covered by three grants, and the council approved a contract with Bluffs Paving in February to put in the sidewalk at a project cost of $119,938.