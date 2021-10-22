ELK HORN — Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton and IKM-Manning Shared Superintendent Trevor Miller thought it was great being nominated for Superintendent of the Year, an honor sponsored by the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI), but he wanted to make sure that the staff he worked with in Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning got recognition as well. Miller will be recognized by the association along with Noreen Bush, Superintendent for Cedar Rapids, who was recently selected as the recipient.
Miller said, “It feels good to be nominated, it’s good to see some of the hard work we’re doing is paying off but along with the nomination for me, that’s still got to go out to our staffs, everything that has been going on the last couple years both Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning.”
Roark Horn, SAI’s executive director, said, “SAI is pleased to recognize school system leaders who are dedicated to creating meaningful change for the students they serve and their communities.”
Miller was honored for work done at IKM-Manning, and SAI officials noted some of the things he had done that helped him get the nomination.
“IKM-Manning has recently partnered with Puck Inc. and Des Moines Area Community College to offer students a career-ready opportunity in welding. The district is looking to expand career and Future Ready opportunities for students to prepare them to be successful after high school. The IKM-Manning district has also been awarded multiple STEM BEST grants and has a student-run business that has continued to expand. Exira-EHK continues to offer opportunities through area community colleges looking at partnering with other districts for a Career Academy,” officials said.
Miller said, “Everybody in education is working hard and doing the best they can for their students,” adding that the past couple years have been very hard on districts, and while things aren’t always “positive in the public eye,” he hoped that if parents got into the schools, and see all the things the staffs are doing, they could see how hard they were working.
Miller received his undergraduate degree from Buena Vista University and a master’s degree along with a Superintendent Certificate from Iowa State University. He has been a business/computer teacher, an elementary principal, secondary principal, school business official, and currently shared superintendent between Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning for the past five years.
SAI, a statewide organization, was founded in 1987 and represents nearly 2,000 Iowa educational administrators.