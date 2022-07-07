AUDUBON - The Audubon Community School Board approved signing a contract with a general contractor to continue the high school and middle school project, and will be able to finance the difference in cost with bonded for but unused SAVE funds.
Superintendent Eric Trager said that two contractors had submitted bids, both out of Red Oak.
Building Craft had an original bid of $5,394 million, and including an alternate polished concrete auditorium floor, with a cost of $22,000 their total bid was $5,460 million.
Grand Contracting of Red Oak was the second bidder, and the the one selected.
Their original bid was $4,660 million, with the alternate cost of $21,400. Their total bid was $4,681,499.
Trager said the difference between the first contract and the new contractor’s total bid was $856,849 - and that in order to sign the contract, the district had to be able to afford that amount.
Trager said the district had a hearing on $7.6 million SAVE dollars, and while a lot of those dollars went to refinance an old save bond at a lower rate, only $5.8 million was used leaving hearing authority for $1.71 million, enough to cover the amount needed.
The board is also looking at one thing that could result in the delay of school in the fall.
Switchgear coming from a company in North Carolina is supposed to ship on Aug. 9. If shipping is delayed by a week, school could be delayed by a week. If it was delayed longer - for a month,Trager said, “We’re looking for somewhere else to have school. He explained the part would control not only heating and cooling, but also fire detection, and they couldn’t start school without that.
“We just have to keep our fingers crossed on that,” Superintendant Eric Trager said. The other contractors are ready to go as soon as that part is installed, he said.
Trager said there would be more details about the project coming during the next board meeting, on July 18, noting there was “a lot more to come,” Trager said.
More about the project will be discussed at the board’s July 18 board meeting.