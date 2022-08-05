Meals are subject to change
For Eligible Diners — We suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
Eligible Diners are those age 60 and over, along with his or her spouse and dependents with disabilities may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, Aug. 5 — BINGO. COOK’S CHOICE
Monday, Aug. 8 — BINGO. Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, breadstick
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Baked cod with lemon cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, cooked carrots, pears
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, banana, bread pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries, peanut butter cookie
Friday, Aug. 12 — BINGO. Braised herb pork chop, roasted red potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit
Monday, Aug. 15 — BINGO. Chicken pot pie, breadstick, cottage cheese, peaches and pineapple
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — Ham loaf, roasted sweet potatoes, lettuce with spinach salad, pears, blueberry crisp
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — COOK’S CHOICE
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Crispy baked fish, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges
Friday, Aug. 19 — BINGO — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, cucumber with tomato salad, frozen fruit cup
Monday, Aug. 22 — BINGO — Beef and noodles, peas and carrots, mixed fruit, sugar cookie
Tuesday, Aug. 23 — Meatloaf, tator tots, broccoli, peaches
Wednesday, Aug. 24 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, cooked carrots, banana cream pudding
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Shepherd’s pie, whole wheat roll, broccoli raisin salad, mandarin oranges
Friday, Aug. 26 — BINGO — Hearty chicken stew, corn bread, coleslaw, apricots
Monday, Aug. 29 — BINGO — COOK’S CHOICE
Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Tuna melt sandwich, potato salad, peas, royal chocolate brownie
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Chicken, orange and almond salad, breadstick, corn, apple rhubarb crisp
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before, call 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira