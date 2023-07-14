Friday, July 14

7:30 a.m. Clover Kids, 4-H/FFA Swine Show at the Livestock Pavilion

9 a.m. Judging Open Class Static and Antiques Entries

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse Show at the horse arena

3 p.m. Cornhole Tournament at the Livestock Pavilion

4-9 p.m. Inflatables

5 p.m. Clover Kids/4-H/FFA and Open Rabbit Show

5 p.m. Pork Feed at the hoop building

7:30 p.m. Figure 8 Races at the grandstand

Saturday, July 15

7:30 a.m. to noon Farmers Market

8 a.m. Clover Kids,4-H/FFA Open Poultry Show

9 a.m. Baby Contest at the hoop

10 a.m. Big Wheel Races at the hoop

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ima Clown at the hoop

10:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Beef Show

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Inflatables

11 a.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show

11:30 a.m. Non-Sanctioned Kids Pedal Pull

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lego Logo in the Agri-Hall

12:30 p.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show

2 p.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show

3 p.m. Clover Kids Bottle Bucket Calf

5:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’

7 p.m. IRCA Rodeo

9 p.m. Live Music Ghost Riderz

Sunday, July 16

9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show

9:30 a.m. Tractor Drive

11 a.m. Clover Kids, 4-H and FFA Goat Show. Pee Wee Goat show, 4-H/FFA Sheep Show

Noon Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

Noon Beef feed

12:30 p.m. Trivia ? At the agri-hall

1:30 p.m. Pie Contest

3 p.m. 4-H Recognition

4 p.m. Livestock Support Sale

