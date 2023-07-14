Friday, July 14
7:30 a.m. Clover Kids, 4-H/FFA Swine Show at the Livestock Pavilion
9 a.m. Judging Open Class Static and Antiques Entries
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse Show at the horse arena
3 p.m. Cornhole Tournament at the Livestock Pavilion
4-9 p.m. Inflatables
5 p.m. Clover Kids/4-H/FFA and Open Rabbit Show
5 p.m. Pork Feed at the hoop building
7:30 p.m. Figure 8 Races at the grandstand
Saturday, July 15
7:30 a.m. to noon Farmers Market
8 a.m. Clover Kids,4-H/FFA Open Poultry Show
9 a.m. Baby Contest at the hoop
10 a.m. Big Wheel Races at the hoop
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ima Clown at the hoop
10:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Beef Show
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Inflatables
11 a.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show
11:30 a.m. Non-Sanctioned Kids Pedal Pull
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lego Logo in the Agri-Hall
12:30 p.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show
2 p.m. Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show
3 p.m. Clover Kids Bottle Bucket Calf
5:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’
7 p.m. IRCA Rodeo
9 p.m. Live Music Ghost Riderz
Sunday, July 16
9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show
9:30 a.m. Tractor Drive
11 a.m. Clover Kids, 4-H and FFA Goat Show. Pee Wee Goat show, 4-H/FFA Sheep Show
Noon Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
Noon Beef feed
12:30 p.m. Trivia ? At the agri-hall
1:30 p.m. Pie Contest
3 p.m. 4-H Recognition
4 p.m. Livestock Support Sale