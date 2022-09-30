Ebenezer VBS donates to Caring and Sharing

This year’s Vacation Bible School was a smashing success at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Between 30-35 children came each evening on July 31 through Aug. 3. Coordinator Carley Williamson and an enthusiastic crew of volunteers did a great job helping their young people learn about Jesus using the fun “Pool Party” theme. The kids brought 81 canned goods and donated $145.60 to help the needy families in the Audubon community through Caring and Sharing. The participants were thankful to the Lord for this special blessing. Pictured)left to right) with the donation is: Norma Nielsen of Caring and Sharing and Teri Vetter and Pastor Philip Beisswenger of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Caring and Sharing will be changing to new fall hours starting Oct. 18. They will be open in the upstairs of the Memorial building from 3 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month for anyone wishing to donate or utilize their pantry.
