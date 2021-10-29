Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Kimballton, followed by the annual costume contest at Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. and children’s dance to follow 7:30-9 p.m.
Boo at the Bakery at The Bakery on Broadway; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the little goblins in for Halloween goodies and specials, costumes encouraged.
Hunter’s Breakfast at the Audubon Fire Hall; 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, cinnamon rolls and drinks. Sign up for a fire extinquisher or smoke detector drawing at Landmands Bank, Audubon State Bank, Medicap Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Foodland, Lori’s Flowers, Park Place Salon or Present Company.
Exira Event Center Double Feature — complete with popcorn, candy and drinks. Admission is free, just pay for snacks. Family friendly movie at 6 p.m. and scarier movie at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. in Audubon.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Elk Horn.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 4-7 p.m. in Exira; participating homes will have a light on.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7:30 p.m. in Atlantic.
Halloween Trunk or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. at the Audubon Church of Christ — come to the parking lot for a one stop candy haul!
Halloween Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. in Brayton.
Brayton Baptist Church Fall Festival from 4:30-7 p.m. with games, snacks, cider and silly costume contest.
Brayton Lutheran Church’s 60th Anniversary Celebration — Worship at 10:45 a.m., potato/taco bar following and program at 1:30 p.m.
Halloween at the Rose Theater — 2 p.m. movie (Addams Family 2) sponsored by the Audubon Women’s Association and Jenny and Coby Gust; sack of candy provided by the Bakery on Broadway. Regular concessions available, Wear your costume and have your picture taken in the Addams Family House; free admission
Exira-EHK Jr Class After Prom Fund-raiser Walking Taco Bar and choice of water or lemonade for $3. Come get something to eat before, during or after Trick or Treating!
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Coon Rapids American Legion Bingo is every Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Exira Christian Church Fall Turkey Supper, from 4 p.m. until sold out. Carry Out only, suggested donation is $16; shut-ins in Exira can call 712-268-5498 by noon for delivery; Proceeds assist with the needs of families in the community through the Christian Womens’ Fellowship.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Coon Rapids American Legion Bingo is every Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Marne Mason’s Harvest Breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Marne Fire Station. They will be serving pancakes, biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns with juice, milk and coffee. Breakfast featuring famous homemade Mississippi biscuits and homemade jams. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids 10 and under.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Aebleskiver and Sausage Supper Take-Out ONLY will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 N. Chestnut, Avoca. No limit on orders, but may have a specified time for pickup. For Everyone’s safety — NO change will be given on site. Call the day of, from Noon to 6 p.m. 712.343.2518 or 402.639.9186. Or place an order online through our Facebook link by Tuesday, Nov. 16. Pick Up times: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A drive thru style on the South side of the church will be used Please stay in your vehicle