Painted birdhouses to enjoy along the T-Bone Trail

Audubon County Tourism hosted a birdhouse painting event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the ACED meeting room. The 20 birdhouses will be part of an outdoor “art walk” and will be installed along the trail between Audubon and Brayton this Spring. Kendra from Farm House Collectibles in Anita taught the class and provided tips to those painting. The participants painted a birdhouse to keep and one to be displayed on the trail. "We hope that this project helps attract more users to enjoy the T-Bone Trail and also provide homes for birds. We encourage trail users to post a picture of their favorite birdhouse!” said Sara Slater of Audubon County Tourism.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam (copy)
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- Audubon High School students earn Division I, Division II ratings at State
- Shortage of manpower could lead to postponing Audubon Courthouse HVAC project
- Audubon Community Calendar
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Harlan Police
- Kamryn Waymire, Elk Horn, Received Honors at Regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival
- Area Police Reports
- Shortage of manpower could lead to postponing Audubon Courthouse HVAC project
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.