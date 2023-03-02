Painted birdhouses to enjoy along the T-Bone Trail

Colorful birdhouses will be installed along the T-Bone Trail.

Audubon County Tourism hosted a birdhouse painting event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the ACED meeting room. The 20 birdhouses will be part of an outdoor “art walk” and will be installed along the trail between Audubon and Brayton this Spring. Kendra from Farm House Collectibles in Anita taught the class and provided tips to those painting. The participants painted a birdhouse to keep and one to be displayed on the trail. "We hope that this project helps attract more users to enjoy the T-Bone Trail and also provide homes for birds. We encourage trail users to post a picture of their favorite birdhouse!” said Sara Slater of Audubon County Tourism.