“From the Battlefront to the Homefront: Iowa Broadcasters Go To War,” will be presented Sunday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building, 201 Poplar, Atlantic. The bravery of American military members has been well documented, often due to the unique reporting done by Iowa-based broadcasters on the scene. Jeff Stein, author, historian and documentary producer will tell how they did their jobs in WWII and later. The program is free and open to all interested persons. It is sponsored by ARISE, supported by Atlantic Community Promotion Commission and provided by Humanities Iowa. It will be on Sunday, April 24, starting at 2 p.m. at the Armory in Atlantic.

