AUDUBON - The Audubon County Supervisors got good news from Suzanne Gerlach of PFM, the company working with the County on their General Obligation/Urban Renewal County Purpose bonds.
First, Gerlach said the county had received an A+ rating from Standard and Poors, a good rating that could have helped with bids received.
She said that she had hoped for at least three bids and there were eight.
“Our goal with the competitive bid is to get at least three bids and today we got eight,” she said. “That’s tremendous. That’s amazing.”
When it came to what she expected as an interest rate, Gerlach said she was being conservative with an estimate of 3.
In this case, rates came in “very favorable,” with a wide spread.
The first place bidder was Northland Securities and partner United Bankers Bank, both out of Minnesota with 1.799.
She said it was a good time to be in the market, at the end of the year, with not a lot of other bond sales out there.
“You’ll be paying for this with TIF increment funds,” Gerlach said, adding that the money could be used for road projects, conservation projects, and economic development.
“I’m very happy with this,” she said, “It was a fantastic sale, and we are very pleased with the results.”
The supervisors awarded the bids to Northland Securities/United Bankers Bank and approved the General Obligation bond sale resolution.