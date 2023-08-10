AUDUBON — Area residents, former classmates and more helped Audubon celebrate Operation T-Bone, an event that started as a way to market area beef and spread the word about the beef industry. Cattle were loaded onto train cars and shipped first to Chicago, and then to other markets as the years went by. Today the celebration includes a variety of things. An Old Fashioned Picnic was held on Friday to kick it off, and there were Figure 8 races and fireworks. On Saturday there were vendors, activities and food in the park, including steak sandwiches the annual parade, with Duane Sloth as Grand Marshal, entertainment and a beer garden open late into the night. On Tuesday the annual Operation T-Bone Fat Cattle Auction was held.

