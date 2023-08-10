AUDUBON — Area residents, former classmates and more helped Audubon celebrate Operation T-Bone, an event that started as a way to market area beef and spread the word about the beef industry. Cattle were loaded onto train cars and shipped first to Chicago, and then to other markets as the years went by. Today the celebration includes a variety of things. An Old Fashioned Picnic was held on Friday to kick it off, and there were Figure 8 races and fireworks. On Saturday there were vendors, activities and food in the park, including steak sandwiches the annual parade, with Duane Sloth as Grand Marshal, entertainment and a beer garden open late into the night. On Tuesday the annual Operation T-Bone Fat Cattle Auction was held.
featured
Celebrating Operation T-Bone
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
Are you planning on going to the county fair?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Audubon Back to School Date Changing
- “All Roads Lead Home” Anita Whaletown Celebration coming up
- Area Police Reports
- Fatal House Fire in Atlantic Saturday
- School Board Approves LED Lights for Elementary
- Council considers having landlords register
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Fiery Crash In Adair Injures one Monday
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.