Area veteran shares mementos

Donald Bernholtz is a Veteran of the United States Navy, Marine Corp and Marine Reserves. Donald grew up on a farm south of the Carroll airport. He spent his youth helping his father on the farm operating the farm equipment and vehicles. The bigger the equipment the better Donald liked them.
When Donald was 5-years-old he wanted to enlist in the Marine Corp. He wanted to grow up just like his cousin who served in the World War II. Donald recalls how impressed he was with his cousin, just by the way he conducted himself and being such a gentleman.
In 1961, Donald joined the US Navy where he started his service of 17 years. Much of the time in the Navy Donald spent with the mobile construction battalion, otherwise known as the Seabees. Donald had three tours in Vietnam. He spent his first tour in Vietnam with the cargo-handling battalion. He then served his other two tours in Vietnam with the Seabees in 1966 and 1969-70. Operating heavy equipment was a goal of Donald’s since his youth. His Navy service fulfilled that dream.
Towards the end of Donald’s Navy career, he directed transportation for the Navy Band, which went on tours throughout the United States. He also was a VIP driver and got to chauffeur performers such as Mel Blanc, Burl Ives and Arthur Fiedler.
In 1955, Donald joined the Marine Corp where he did active service until 1958, he then went on to completing two years in the Marine Reserves. After a 22 ½ -year military career, Donald retired as a Chief petty officer in January 1978.
When Donald returned home from the Military he then worked as a shop foreman with Crouse Cartage trucking company and was an automotive store manager with Montgomery Ward in Carroll before starting his position as a driver’s license-examiner with the DOT for 18 ½- years.
Over the years Donald has been an advocate for the youth programs. He taught Drivers Improvement Course and was an active staff member/ Lieutenant for the Navy Sea Cadet Corps for 13 years. Donald’s latest adventure is encouraging young people to participate in the caucuses. As he states “the younger generation needs to get educated and take over as us older ones are getting older. “
In 1976, Donald married his wife, Beverly. They have three children: Mike (Tammy) of Lincoln, Neb., Don Jr. (Nicole) of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Annie of Phoenix, Ariz. They also have three grandchildren.
Donald is a member of the Carroll American Legion Post #7 and the VFW. For 31 years, Donald served as an area volunteer for ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve). Even today, Donald still participates in their activities.
In Donald’s spare time he enjoys displaying his military flag collection at different businesses or events in Carroll, visiting with other Veterans in the community and in the nursing homes. Donald recently went to Thomas Rest Haven providing “one on one” moments with resident veterans. He also donated these plaques donning information about his hometown veteran hero, Ralph G. Neppel, of Willey. They will be proudly displayed in our Veteran’s Lounge.
Donald will return to the facility in June with his flag collection to help everyone celebrate Flag Day!
Your service and providing friendship and joy to our veterans is greatly appreciated! He continues to have a special place for the Seabees and he is thrilled when he finds a Veteran who was a Seabee that he can reminisce with.
Thank you for your service, Donald!