AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council approved filling the vacant Public Works Director by promoting a current public works employee, Brian Juelsgaard.
City Clerk Joe Foran said Juelsgaard had been working in public works since 2013, but had also been with the police department before.
The public works director position has been open since Shawn Bohlmann, the previous director, retired at the end of March, Foran said.
