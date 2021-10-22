Saturday, Oct. 23
Harlan’s 20th annual Harvest Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. around the square in Harlan- Theme: Candy Town. Variety of activities, Scarecrow Showdown
Sunday, Oct. 24
Exodus Chapter, OES Take out Dinner, chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, with salads and pumpkin bars for free will offering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds going to scholarships for Audubon, Exira-EHK, IKM-Manning, and Harlan Schools. Will deliver in Exira area – Call Connie Esbeck: 712-250-0385 or Pat Mullenger: 712-304-4450.
Exira Lions/Masons Benefit Breakfast for the Cory Haley family from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Exira Lions building. Serving French toast, pancakes, scrambled western and regular eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and juice and coffee, for a free will donation. Silent auction and bake sale also planned at the old Fire Hall in Exira.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Main Street Guthrie Center Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To-Go from 5-7 p.m. Meal includes Ham Balls, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll & Dessert. Funds raised to beneft Main Street Guthrie Center and downtown Guthrie Center Projects.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Farmer’s Market in Audubon at John James Square from 4:30-6:30 p.m. No fee, just show up a little early for setup. Contact Cathy Lange for any questions: 712-304-0628
Atlantic Downtown Trick or Treating 4-5:30 p.m. following costume contest — Registration 3:30 p.m. Judging 3:45-4 p.m., prizes in four categories and treats
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Kimballton, followed by the annual costume contest at Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. and dance to follow 7:30-9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. in Audubon.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Elk Horn.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Exira.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7:30 p.m. in Atlantic.
Halloween Trunk or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. at the Audubon Church of Christ — come to the parking lot for a one stop candy haul!