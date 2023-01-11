On Saturday, Jan. 21 the Audubon County Crime Stoppers will hold their annual Soup Supper at the Memorial Building in Audubon, serving 5-7 p.m. Adults/$10; 12 and under/$5; Preschoolers/free. Bring the kids, McDuff will make an appearance. Serving chili, oyster and vegetable beef, sandwiches, bars and drinks. Take out available.
