On Saturday, Jan. 21 the Audubon County Crime Stoppers will hold their annual Soup Supper at the Memorial Building in Audubon, serving 5-7 p.m. Adults/$10; 12 and under/$5; Preschoolers/free. Bring the kids, McDuff will make an appearance. Serving chili, oyster and vegetable beef, sandwiches, bars and drinks. Take out available.

