AUDUBON — A question about who puts up Christmas lights around downtown Audubon resulted in an easy answer during the last city council meeting: volunteers.
Teresa Murray, an Audubon Chamber of Commerce representative, addressed the council last week about the Christmas lights in downtown Audubon, with questions about who was officially supposed to put them up.
Murray had heard that the city had put them up in the past, but the chamber also came up as a group that had been involved.
Molly Christensen, Executive Director of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce said that the chamber had never put up the lights or took them down in an official capacity, and did not want to be involved in hanging the lights.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the final answer was, the chamber didn’t want any involvement in the lights, and the city was willing to go as far as putting out the lights for volunteers who wanted to put them out.
The city and chamber didn’t want to be liable for hanging up or taking down the lights, but having volunteers do the job would not result in liability for the city.
“Hopefully volunteers can be found,” he said, “And we could use that as a work around for the city and chamber.”