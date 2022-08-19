The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce shared last week that an Audubon alumni — Paul Christensen, Class of 1972, had come in to town for Operation T-Bone, and his 50th class reunion. Before he left, chamber officials said, he stopped in for some souvenirs and showed this version of Albert — done in Legos — something his son had done for a Lego contest, meaning this design could become an actual Lego set, available in stores. Until then those interested could get more information on how to build one on your own, and what Lego pieces you will need, just check in with the Chamber to find out how to get ahold of Paul Christensen.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

