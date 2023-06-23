AUDUBON — The construction project at the Audubon Community Middle and High School building is currently moving along on time, according to reports by Superintendent Eric Trager.
The Audubon Community School Board held their regular meeting at the Elementary Work Room this week and Trager said some work had been completed on outdoor facilities. Among the regular maintenance, the track has been resurfaced and repainted, which is a project the school does about every 10 years. Lightbulbs at the football field will also be replaced and then they will be looking for a new greenhouse for the Ag department.
Trager reported they had been working diligently on the main building construction project, and work on it was progressing on time.
The board also discussed an agreement with Apptegy, to update the district’s website and to develop an app that the public will be able to use to get things like lunch menus, calendars and other information from. Trager hoped the new website and app will help the users, and “provide a good face” for the school.